Oak Hill big man McCormack commits to Kansas live on WAVY TV

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – With college coaches all over the country waiting to hear his answer, Norfolk’s David McCormack announced his decision to play for head coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. One of the best big men in the country, McCormack, who transferred from Norfolk Academy to the famed Oak Hill Academy, made his decision live on WAVY TV 10.

“Coach (Bill) Self is an amazing coach,” said McCormack after making the announcement. “He’s great as far as player development, relationships, he’s a winning coach, there’s a lot of history behind Kansas.”

Kansas has won at least a share of 13 consecutive Big 12 championships, and last year fell one game short of making a trip to the Final Four.