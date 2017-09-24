Mandatory evacuation for Ocracoke visitors in advance to Maria

HYDE COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) – A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for visitors on Ocracoke.

The evacuation was issued Saturday night and is effective at 5 a.m. Monday in advance of Hurricane Maria.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is assisting with the evacuation of Ocracoke Island.

Only residents, homeowners or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry sticker on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke. Priority boarding will be suspended for all vessels leaving Ocracoke.

For ferries heading from Ocracoke to Cedar Island or Swan Quarter, all reservations will be canceled and all tolls waived.

“We encourage all Ocracoke visitors to leave as soon as possible Monday,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We also encourage visitors to leave via Swan Quarter or Cedar Island if at all possible to avoid potential issues on N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island.”

The Ocracoke Campground closed at noon today due to the path of the storm.

