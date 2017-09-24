Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight stabbing in Norfolk.

Police were called to the 5500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a severe wound. Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing was a result of a fight between two people. Police identified the second adult male involved and took him into custody without any issues.

