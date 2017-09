CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in the South Norfolk area on Sunday evening.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Drayton Court at 8:52 p.m. for the fire. Crews arrived on scene five minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from a one story home.

The fire was under control at 9:14 p.m.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the crawl space of the home.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.