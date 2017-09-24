Ed Gillespie holds first ‘InformED Decisions’ event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie made his first stop on his ‘InformED Decisions’ tour in Norfolk.

Gillespie announced last week the launch of the tour to be held across the commonwealth, including in Hampton Roads, Southside, the Northern Neck, Central Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Virginia.

“I want all Virginians to make an informed decision in this election, and I know these conversations will help make that a reality,” Gillespie said. “I also know that listening to my fellow Virginians about their concerns will help me make informed decisions as our next governor. I’m looking forward to hearing from voters, and to them hearing from me at these events.”

Gillespie is running against democratic candidate for Governor, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. They face off in their second debate Thursday, September 28.