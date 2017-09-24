David McCormack will make college decision LIVE on WAVY-TV

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most sought after recruits in the nation is set to make his college decision.

Norfolk’s David McCormack, a 6-foot-10 center now with the famed Oak Hill Academy, will announce where he will be playing his college basketball.

Rated as a five-star by most recruiting outlets, McCormack narrowed his choices down to Kansas, Duke, Oklahoma State, Xavier, UCLA and NC State.

Watch McCormack’s announcement live on the Sportswrap on WAVY TV 10 at 6:00 pm. It will also be live streamed on WAVY.com.