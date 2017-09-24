Dare County officials monitoring Hurricane Maria

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Dare County Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Maria’s track as there is a lot of uncertainty remaining.

Dare County officials are asking residents and visitors to stay informed and prepare for tropical storm conditions starting as early as Tuesday.

The Dare County Control Group plan to meet Monday morning to access the storm’s latest tracks and determine whether any other protective measures are needed.

If you or someone you know has special medical needs and may need assistance during an emergency, please call the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, Social Services Division at 252.475.5500 to register.