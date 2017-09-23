USS Bataan returns from 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Over 4,000 sailors serving in the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Saturday morning.

While on their 7-month deployment, the USS Bataan, USS Mesa Verde, and USS Carter Hall conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

“We are extremely proud of what our Sailors and Marines have accomplished during this deployment,” said Capt. Larry LeGree, commodore, Amphibious Squadron Eight. “We are all ready to return home to our loved ones and looking forward to some well-deserved time off.”

The amphibious ready group provided assistance in Europe and the Middle East. They also provided critical crisis response capabilities at sea, from the sea and ashore across the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of responsibility.