Deputies: Two dead following home invasion in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene investigating after two people were killed following a home invasion Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 11:15 a.m. for a residential burglary.

When deputies arrived to the 4000 block of Ennisdale Drive they found one male and one female dead, according to Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Lt. James Pope.

Lt. Pope says investigators from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Medical Examiners office are actively investigating this as a home invasion and double homicide.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.