Police locate vehicle for missing Virginia Beach college student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have located the vehicle of the missing 19-year-old.

According to police, Ashanti Billie’s Mini Cooper was located but she is still missing.

Ashanti was last seen in the 4400 block of Bonney Road, Midtown at Town Center Apartments, on Sept 19 around 4 a.m. She is 4’11” tall and weighs around 133 pounds.

Her disappearance is considered suspicious because some of her belongings were found in Norfolk.

Anyone with information about Ashanti’s disappearance, is asked to call Virginia Beach Police investigators at (757) 385-5000 or your local police department.