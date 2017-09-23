Canine rescued from house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday.

Fire officials tell WAVY.com that crews were dispatched to the 0 block of Eastmoreland Drive at 4:13 p.m. Upon arrival, units saw light smoke coming from the front of the home.

The fire was control within 15 minutes. The residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage to one bedroom.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire but a canine was rescued during initial search for victims inside the home.

No injuries were reported to fire department personnel or the canine in the home.

The home is uninhabitable due to the smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.