Alewerks opens new tasting room at Williamsburg outlets

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Alewerks Brewing Company opened its new tasting room at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Saturday.

The new venture is an open-concept 3,000 square foot retail store and micro-brewing facility. The tasting room gives shoppers a place to sample the many beers that Alewerks has to offer.

Aleworks has 10 beers on tap as well as a three barrel system for on-site brewing.

In the coming weeks, a new 93 gallon brewing system for special small-batch brews and a three barrel system for on-site brewing will be added to the space.

“We are excited to open and even more excited about being able to brew smaller, more creative batches than previously possible.” Alewerks Managing Director and longtime brewmaster Geoff Logan said.

Alewerks opened in York County in 2006 and is not far from the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.