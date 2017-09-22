Widening project to cause I-64 ramp and lane closures

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Commuters will be impacted by the following I-64 ramp and lane closures starting this weekend in conjunction with the I-64 widening project.

Ramps:

On Sep. 24-25, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the I-64 west off-ramp to Route 199 west (exit 242A) on-ramp from Route 199 east to I-64 west will be closed.

On Sep. 25-26, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., the I-64 east off-ramp to Route 199 east (exit 242B) on-ramp from Route 199 west to I-64 east will be closed.

On Sep. 27-28, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., full-ramp closures on I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A) will be closed.

Lanes:

There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 24-28, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

On Sep. 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m., until 5 a.m. the following morning there will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 143 Camp Peary (exit 238) to Lee Hall (Exit 247).

On Sep. 24-28, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., there will be lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.

Signs will be posted to alert drivers of the closures and direct them to detours.

For more updates and live cams on local traffic, visit the Wavy TV 10 traffic page.