Where to get a free flu shot this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the season shifts to Fall, cities across the Hampton Roads area helping residents get ready for flu season with free vaccines this weekend.

The best part — besides the fact that the shots are free — you don’t even have to get out of your car in some cities! All you have to do is roll up your sleeve (or wear a short sleeve shirt).

PORTSMOUTH

Health officials in Portsmouth are holding a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday. Free vaccines will be available for anyone 6 months or older.

If you’re interested, swing by the Tidewater Community College’s Portsmouth Campus between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The first 200 cars will get a first aid kit for their car.

NORFOLK

Norfolk is also holding a drive-thru flu shot event Saturday.

It’s being held at the former Macy’s parking lot at Military Circle Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shots will be available for anyone ages 3 and up. A walk-up clinic station will also be available.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Free flu vaccine clinics are being held at Newtown Elementary School and Green Run High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Much like Norfolk’s clinic, the vaccines will be offered in Virginia Beach for anyone 3 years or older.

Virginia Beach officials said supplies will be limited to 1,100 doses, so the event is first-come, first serve.