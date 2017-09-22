Virginia Beach squadron take last Hornet flight before upgrade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – VFA-131 made their last flight in a legacy F/A-18C Hornet before transitioning to the Super Hornet.

VFA 34, 37 and 83 will be the last three squadrons to fly the Legacy Hornets. Hornets in their operational squadrons will provide a more capable force forward.

The transition will also allow them to keep their “best of breed” Legacy Hornets for use in support squadrons, such as the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, the Navy Reserves and the Blue Angels.

Additionally, the retired aircraft will provide spare parts and supplies for the Legacy fleet that remains in their support squadrons.

The transition to the Super Hornets is expected to be complete by 2019.