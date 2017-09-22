VB officer hurt after suspect leads police on foot chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer was injured Friday morning after responding to a report of a man who had exposed himself

Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce tells WAVY.com someone reported at 10:30 a.m. that a man was pulling down his pants on Edwin Drive, near Mt. Trashmore.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect, who then took off. Pierce says the officers sustained minor injuries at 11:23 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Ridgeway Apartments following a foot chase.

It is unclear how the officers was injured.