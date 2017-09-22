Two suspects, including 14-year-old, arrested in string of Hampton robberies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two people, including a teenager, in connection with a string of robberies.

The Hampton Police Division says that a 14-year-old boy and Recco Lamont Lewis, 32, were arrested for the robberies happened between September 17 – 22.

One robbery happened at the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of West Mercury Boulevard. One of the suspect robbed a man in the parking lot and then began firing a gun at the victim as they fled. No one was injured but two vehicle were hit by the gunfire.

Another robbery happened at the Subway in the 2300 of West Mercury Boulevard. Police say that one of the suspects came in to the restaurant, pointed a gun at the lone employee and demanded money. The suspect fled with unknown amount of money. The suspect’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle while fleeing.

The third robbery happened at the same 7-Eleven as the first robbery. One of the suspects came into the store, pointed a gun at the employee working and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

This time as the suspects were fleeing, police flooded the area and found one of the suspects matching the description of the one from the robbery. The suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was eventually caught by police.

Officers then located the car used in the robberies and arrested the second suspect.

Lewis has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of reckless driving, and one count of hit and run.

The 14-year-old has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of wearing a mask in public, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.