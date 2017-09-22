Task force rescues Maria victims from flooded Puerto Rican community

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico (WAVY) — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 rescue two adults Thursday evening in a flooded province of Puerto Rico.

The US territory was severely impacted by Hurricane Maria this week, with widespread flooding, damage and power outages resulting in the storm’s wake.

Virginia Fire Department officials say the task force rescued two adults in Toa Baja — which is west of San Juan.

The task force has been in Puerto Rico this week, helping the island pick up the pieces from Maria’s direct hit.

Officials said Friday that eight others who were surrounded flood waters reach higher ground in Toa Baja. Images of the team’s efforts were released on Friday.

Thirty-three members of the task force worked with a team from Florida Task Force 2 — out of Miami — in the province.

