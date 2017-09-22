Smartwatches banned from Suffolk courthouse

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The new Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch has been added to the list of electronic items banned from the Suffolk Courthouse.

Suffolk Sheriff E.C Harris said in a statement they were concerned that people can text and make calls from their smart watch while not being in close proximity to their smart phone. This could allow a matter before the court to be adversely affected.

The only exceptions to the new policy is anyone with a valid medical condition, which is supported by medical documentation or anyone who has evidence saved on their phone of a matter that is before the court.