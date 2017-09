CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A possibly chemical dangerous was found in a Thursday afternoon search of a Chesapeake home, police say.

According to police, officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant at a home on Marion Drive around 3 p.m.

The unknown chemical was removed from the home by a fire department team after they believed it to be dangerous.

Police told WAVY.com Thursday the scene was still under investigation.