Officials discuss progress of subsea cable to connect Virginia, Spain

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia leaders gathered with telecommunications officials in Williamsburg to talk about a subsea cable to connect Virginia and Spain.

The cable — which is named Marea — spans from Virginia Beach to Bilbao on Spain’s northeast coast.

Officials say the cable will allow for greater connectivity between the two countries. It is also expected to bring economic development and job growth to the Hampton Roads region.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe as well as Democratic senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner traveled to Williamsburg for Friday’s event with Microsoft, Facebook, and global telecommunication infrastructure company Telxius.

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms was also in attendance at Friday’s event.

"We live in a time where broadband has become a necessity in life"-Microsoft president Brad Smith. @WAVY_News — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) September 22, 2017

"This is a big day for Facebook."- Erin Egan, VP of US Public Policy for Facebook. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/K1S0rqi5DB — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) September 22, 2017