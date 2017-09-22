Man shot in the shoulder in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 32-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Newport News, Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of 21st Street and Chestnut Avenue at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 32-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police say the victim told officers he was standing in a parking lot in the area of 15th Street and Ivy Avenue when he heard three to four gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation in to the shooting remains ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.