Man shot in Churchland area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot overnight in Portsmouth.

The shooting happened on Sugar Creek Circle, just off Twin Pines Road, in the Churchland area of the city, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said shortly after midnight the man was being taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this point. It is also unclear whether or not police have identified a suspect or suspects.

