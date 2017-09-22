Legislators: New districts should be OK’d for 2018 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Republican lawmakers who drew new North Carolina House and Senate maps last month say they complied with a court ruling that struck down earlier boundaries as racial gerrymanders and the maps shouldn’t have to be redone again.

Lawyers for the GOP leaders filed a brief Friday with federal judges that disputes arguments from voters who successfully sued in overturning maps approved in 2011.

The voters’ attorneys wrote last week that 12 districts still are illegal and unconstitutional and must be corrected before the 2018 elections.

It’s now up to a three-judge panel to accept the new maps, make changes or get a third-party expert to redraw them.

The 2011 maps favored Republicans and helped them expand their majorities at the General Assembly. The new lines also appear to benefit Republicans.