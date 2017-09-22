Hampton High students rally for peace

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton High School has been around for a long time, but Friday brought a first, a rally to show they are serious about wanting peace in their city.

“We are here just to promote peace in the school and in the world in general,” says Hampton Junior William Tatum.

It’s not a lot to ask for, but making that happen easier said than done.

“For one get rid of the guns from teens, because I don’t know who they are getting them, but they are getting them,” says Hampton Senior Destinee Jackson-Robertson

That’s why this day it starts with these students.

“The time is now,” one speaker says.

Students say they are tired of watching other young people senselessly taken.

“When I see that it just makes me want to cry, because I fell bad for their families and people who to go through that,” adds student Destinee Hawkins. “To see their child is dead. You can’t bring them back and it is sad for everybody. That’s why we just need to stop.”

Hampton police say over the past two weeks there have been seven shootings with half-a-dozen victims, and one murder.

“It is really sad,” Jackson-Robertson says. ” So many young teens have to go so soon.”

Students are asking for peace around the world, but they know it has to start here at home first.

“We are here for people to unite and just help each other more,” Tatum says

Hampton plans to make the peace rally an annual event.