Currituck man arrested on felony gun and child abuse charges

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man was arrested on gun and child abuse charges after firing a shotgun inside a home on September 7.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the home 800 block of Waterlily Road for a domestic dispute. An investigation found that Michael J. Irwin had fired a shotgun inside the home.

Irwin’s wife, their daughter and two other women were in the home at the time. No one was hurt and there was damage to the ceiling and to a vehicle belonging to Irwin’s wife. Deputies arrested Irwin with no incident.

Irwin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, child abuse causing serious mental or emotional injury and injury to personal property.

Irwin is being held at Currituck County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.