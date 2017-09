HAYES, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Chapman Drive, Friday afternoon.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says that the emergency call came in at 4 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Deputies do have a person of interest in custody.

At this time, there is no other information.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.