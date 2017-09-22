Aaron Brooks Joins the Washington Huddle

Every game is important during an NFL season, but there is nothing like playing in prime time, not only for the players but also the fans.

Aaron Brooks played in his share of prime time games. As the quarterback that led the New Orleans Saints to their first ever playoff victory 17 years ago, he offers unique insight on how playing on a big stage can change a quarterback’s perspective.

Brooks was quarterback at the University of Virginia then played in the NFL for seven years, finishing his career with the Raiders. When he retired, he was the all-time touchdown passing leader of the New Orleans Saints and is recognized as one of the NFL’s top 100 quarterbacks of all time.

