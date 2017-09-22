14 displaced after apartment fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Coral Court Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Coral Court at 10:30 a.m. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was an electrical short that caused major damage to the electric meter base for the apartment building.

14 people have been displaced as a result of the power having to be secured to the building due to the damage to the electrical meter base.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.