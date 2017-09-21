Water, mold issues close bathrooms at Great Bridge stadium

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools have closed down the bathrooms at Colin L. Hall Stadium as they deal with an issue of water leaking into the areas. The stadium is home to Great Bridge High School’s football team, among other sports.

The Virginia Department of Health recently received a complaint about mold and standing water. After an evaluation from the health department, the school division was told to close the restrooms to the public until the leaking water problem was fixed.

Studies of the stadium in 2008 and 2013 found that the bleachers were structural sound, even with cracks. However, after water proofing and caulking measures, water still continued to make its way into the restrooms.

So in 2013, all access underneath the stadium, except the restrooms, was prohibited.

Porta-Johns are now in place and the school board is working on a portable restroom option at the stadium. Chesapeake’s Capital Improvement Plan does include renovating or replacing the stadium.

There is currently no timetable for when the bathrooms will be back open.