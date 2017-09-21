Two men sentenced in sale of drugs and guns case

Related Coverage Two men accused of selling drugs, guns outside Virginia Beach Food Lion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men who were involved in a case involving the sale of drugs and guns were sentenced in a Norfolk District Court on Thursday.

According to court documents, Pedro “Tony” Pabon Jr. and Juan Rivera-Guiterrez — also known as “Franky” and “El Gordo” — trafficked large amounts of cocaine from New York, North Carolina and Florida to the Hampton Roads area and West Virginia. Court documents say the pair sold guns along with the drugs.

From May 2014 through about January 2017, the indictment says Pabon sold cocaine to a confidential informant multiple times. Some of those meetings took place in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Virginia Beach, where Pabon worked. Rivera-Gutierrez also met with the informant in the store parking lot, according to the indictment. The paperwork didn’t provide the store’s address.

On one occasion, Rivera-Gutierrez arranged to sell cocaine and guns to the informant, the court paperwork says. They met about a week later in the Food Lion parking lot, and Rivera-Gutierrez allegedly sold two ounces of cocaine to the informant as well as five guns with high-capacity clips and a silencer, which the indictment describes as a “Department of Defense asset.”

The purchases totaled $2,000 for the cocaine and $5,000 for the firearms.

Pabon was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for one drug charge. Rivera-Guiterrez was sentenced to 10 years on a drug and two firearm charges. Both pleaded guilty in May.