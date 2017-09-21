Task force assisting in post-Maria cleanup in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WAVY) — Search-and-rescue efforts are underway in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria swept across the island Wednesday to devastating effect.

Members of the locally based Virginia Task Force 2 are part of this ongoing cleanup effort. The task force arrived in the US territory earlier this week, ahead of Maria’s landfall.

Photos posted to the task force’s Facebook page show team members clearing wind-blown trees and tree limbs strewn everyone outside of a hotel. Other photos showed the task force examining the hurricane’s effect inside the building.

The task force said team members were safe as they planned for their next operational period during the storm.

The Associated Press reported Thursday many now believe it will take weeks — if not months — to restore power to Puerto Rico. Power was knocked out across the entire island Wednesday afternoon, during the height of the storm.

Virginia Task Force 2 response to Maria comes fresh on the heels of Hurricane Irma — where members helped out in Puerto Rico as well as St. Thomas.

Maria caused more destruction to the island than the indirect effects seen earlier this month when it was sideswiped by Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane has caused 10 deaths across the Caribbean, including seven on the island of Dominica.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates on Hurricane Maria.