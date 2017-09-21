Surfer dies in the Outer Banks

RODANTHE, NC (WAVY) – The Outer Banks Group National Park Service says a surfer pulled from the water died Thursday afternoon.

Officials says a male with a surfboard attached to his ankle, was observed floating face-down in the water just north of the village of Rodanthe at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Bystanders brought the 66-year-old male from North Carolina to shore and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts.

Shortly thereafter, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue, and National Park Service rangers arrived on scene and it was determined that the individual had died.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

