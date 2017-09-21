Reward offered for tips on Dare County vehicle break-ins

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Dare County Community Crime Line is offering rewards for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a string of car robberies.

The break-ins started in August 2017. During the break-ins, around 11 guns were stolen from vehicles.

The one-time reward that leads to an arrest is for $2,000. In addition, the Crime Line is offering $500 for each gun recovered that was stolen during the break-ins.

If you have information you can contact the Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or online at http://darecommunitycrimeline.org/cms/.