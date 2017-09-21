Photos: PyeongChang Olympic medals unveiled

The medals for the PyeongChang Winter Games — the heaviest in Olympic history, experts believe — were unveiled in a joint Seoul-New York City ceremony on Wednesday.

The gold medals weigh 586 grams (1.29 pounds), the silver medals 580 grams (1.28 pounds) and the bronze medals 493 grams (1.09 pounds).

The previous record for Olympic medal weight was 576 grams, set by the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, according to statistics from “Olympic Medals: A Reference Guide,” by Jim Greensfelder and Jim Lally from 2007 and media reports.

Vancouver reportedly broke the record of 484 grams from Salt Lake City 2002. Thanks to Olympic historian Bill Mallon for checking the guide.

The Korean Hangul alphabet was incorporated into the medals’ edges to spell what translates to “PyeongChang Winter Olympics.”

Recent Winter Olympic medals include the Italian piazza design for Torino, the undulating surfaces for Vancouver and a patchwork quilt with diamond-shaped openings for Sochi.

The medals for the previous Olympics in South Korea — the 1988 Seoul Summer Games — were of the more traditional variety.