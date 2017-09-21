Portsmouth police looking for 3 children taken by birth mother

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are looking for three children who taken by their birth mother earlier this month.

Detectives say 13-year-old Sincere Samuels, 8-year-old Christian Cole, and 6-year-old Lyric Cole were last seen with their mother, Asia M. Lamb, Sept. 8.

This was reportedly for their weekend visitation.

The childrens’ father contacted police after they did not show up for school the following Monday, Sept. 11, as required by a court order.

Police say investigators have made contact with Lamb, asking her to return the children. However, she has refused to do so.

Police do not believe the children are in danger, but have secured three warrants against Lamb for abduction.

Lamb also has outstanding warrants for burglary and assault and battery of a family member related to a different incident.

If you have seen the children or their mother, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.