Portsmouth man says crooks stole four of his ATVs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man reached out to 10 On Your Side after someone reportedly stole four of his ATVs on two separate occasions.

“It just sucks, it’s sad, I mean people try to work hard for the things that they have,” says Mark Richardson.

Richardson had kept the ATVs locked inside of a shed behind his home on Arlington Place. During the overnight hours on June 10, he says someone broke a latch and stole one. Richardson added additional locks and a video camera, but that didn’t stop the crooks from striking again.

Over the weekend, the burglars reportedly cut through the bolt and ripped the door open. When Richardson woke up on Sunday, his three remaining ATVs were reportedly gone.

Richardson estimates the ATVs cost a total of $15,000 dollars. One had been refurbished, while the other three were new children’s models for his son and his two nephews. The four-wheelers were not insured.

“That was their Christmas present from last year,” he says.

The family has a property in North Carolina and planned to take the ATVs there soon.

“We were looking forward to actually going out there and tearing it up,” he says.. “But that’s not gonna happen now.”

Richardson said the video camera he had installed wasn’t working properly. He’s ordered a new receiver, additional cameras and a security system.

He told 10 On Your Side that their family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the four-wheelers. He is asking anyone with that information to call 757-646-6611.

Police are investigating but have not been able to develop a suspect. Officers ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.