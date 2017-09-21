VIRGiNIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has video of another porch pirate caught on camera in Virginia Beach.

Someone stole a package right off Ashley Murray’s porch in the Lynnbrook Landing neighborhood and she’s determined to find out the thief.

“I honestly wanted to cry, because I was hurt and I think it hurt more because it was a present for my son,” Murray says. “It was a sentimental thing you know doing something nice for my son.”

The thief got away with car shaped ice packs for a preschoolers lunchbox. Lucky for her Amazon is replacing the ice packs, and luckily for police, Ashley has that security system with a camera.

“Because than we take that information we release it to you and ask the public for their assistance and the public then can call into the Crime Line,” says Virginia Beach Police Information Officer Tonya Pierce. She added, the caller can walk away with reward money.

Meantime Ashley Murray is changing the way she receives online orders. She’ll have them sent to a nearby pick-up site or post office.

Experts suggest these additional ways to protect your packages:

Get email or text alerts when packages arrive

If you’re not home have a trusted relative or neighbor pick it up

Consider having packages delivered to work

Require a signature

Look our for neighbors by reporting suspicious people or vehicles.

Police also advise that you be ready to prosecute when they catch a thief.

“I want him to learn his lesson and understand that it’s not okay it hurts people,” says Murray.

However, she does not want to press charges because she believes in forgiveness and doesn’t want this to possibly ruin a young person record.

Police warn when a thief thinks he’s gotten away with it, they will likely do it again.