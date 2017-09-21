Police looking for two Virginia Beach jewelry thieves

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two suspects that robbed the Either Ore Jewelers in the 2100 block of General Booth Boulevard, early Tuesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened around 3:12 a.m. One suspect tried to break into the store through the front door. After that failed attempt, both suspects broke into the store through the side window.

Once inside, one suspect smashed display cases while the other grabbed jewelry. The two then left the store using the same window at 3:18 a.m.

One suspect is being described as around 5’8″-6’0″ tall weighting around 180-210 pounds. He was wearing a striped hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.

The other suspect is being described as around 5’8″-6’0″ tall weighting around 180-210 pounds. He was wearing a white and blue sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

If you recognize the suspects, or know anything about these crimes, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.