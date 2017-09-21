Person hit, killed on Interstate 264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was hit and killed early Thursday morning on Interstate 264 in Norfolk, Virginia State Police say.

State police say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the outside set of lanes on the westbound side of I-264 — near Military Highway.

The driver of a Nissan came upon and hit a person who was in the roadway, according to state police.

Traffic was blocked in the outside lanes for several hours overnight as state police investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news.