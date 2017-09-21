Old Dominion Football Show, September 21, 2017

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — It’s the Old Dominion Football Show with Bruce Rader and coach Bobby Wilder. In this episode Bruce and coach Wilder look ahead to Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech and look back at last weeks game against North Carolina, a game in which the Monarchs found a new starting quarterback.

Plus, defensive end Oshane Ximines enters the One-Minute Drill with Brian Parsons and coach Wilder answers your questions in the Coach’s Corner.

Watch the Old Dominion Football Show on WAVY.com.