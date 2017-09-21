No injuries in overnight mobile home fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No one was hurt after a fire tore through a mobile home early Thursday morning.

Crews say they got the call just before 1:00 am to a home on Argonne Avenue, just off Cromwell Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from one of the homes in a mobile home park. No one was inside at the time. 10 on your side’s Rico Bush got information that the home had just been sold, and the new owner was about to move in.

Firefighters got the flames out in about 30 minutes. The cause is currently under investigation. Crews say the home is a total loss.