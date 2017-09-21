Man robs Virginia Beach Wells Fargo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Wells Fargo in the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road, Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery happened around 10:04 a.m. The man came into the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect then left the bank heading towards Sentara Leigh Hospital.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is being described as white and in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He is around 5’10”-6’0” tall with a slim build. He has very short hair and a full red/brown beard. He was wearing a black ball cap with white logo, wire rim glasses, a golden brown colored “Star Wars” T-Shirt shirt, red shorts and black tennis shoes.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.