Man robbed at gunpoint at JCC 7-Eleven

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven at Five Forks on Saturday.

According to police, the robbery happened around 3 p.m. The victim was pumping gas when the suspect come up to him and told the victim he owed him money. The suspect then reached into the victim’s car and took his cellphone.

When the victim went to get his phone back, the suspect put his hand on his gun and told the victim not to call police. The suspect then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this robbery, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.