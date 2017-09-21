Local couple anxiously waiting to hear from family in Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm and left behind a path of widespread destruction, flooding an island-wide power outage. That has left a Virginia Beach couple also in the dark.

It’s been days, and Jose Albino and Raquel Rivera still cannot get in touch with their mothers there and they say they are growing anxious. At their Virginia Beach Restaurant, the De Rican Chef, the kitchen is busy.. You can see a big batch of fried plantains cooking, but what you can’t see, is the feeling in this kitchen is a wave of worry over this staff.

Most of them have family in Puerto Rico and most of them haven’t heard from their loved ones. For Jose, the restaurant’s owner, half of his family is there.

“I want to hear what happened,” says Albino. “More than half of my family is in Puerto Rico.”

Albino hasn’t heard from his mother since Maria hit. He’s working but waiting by this phone for it to light up with his mother’s name.

“Every five minutes, two different phone numbers, friends close to my mom, neighbors, nobody,” says Albino.

Raquel, his wife, cannot reach her 81-year-old mother whom she says came down with the flu the day before Maria hit.

“I’m nervous. I just want to hear from here and know that she is okay. She didn’t want to leave her house, she said that it’s strong and they’ve been through this before,” says Rivera.

Rivera knows her mother’s house is flooded. It’s emotionally trying they say to see the damage where roofs are peeled off houses like tin cans, trees snapped, others ripped out by their roots. Not only that but freeways are impassable because of water and downed trees.

In their kitchen they are reminded of their mothers, after all they’d cook the same food, all while waiting for any communication from them.

“We are so close,” says Albino. “This is really hard.”