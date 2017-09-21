HBCU Week: Elizabeth City State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This Historically Black University is ready to enroll brand new students and also those who may already have some college credit. With classes on campus and online, tuition incentives, and a cutting edge curriculum, Chancellor Dr. Thomas Conway says there are no barriers to higher education.
Elizabeth City State University
1704 Weeksville Road
Elizabeth City
(252) 335-3400
ECSU.edu
Facebook – Elizabeth City State University
Instagram – ECSUVikings
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.