George Strait joins Texas governor in Harvey-battered town

ROCKPORT, Texas — Country superstar George Strait has offered messages of encouragement to his neighbors in a South Texas town battered by Hurricane Harvey.

Strait was joined by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday in Rockport, a town of about 10,000 near where Harvey made landfall Aug. 25.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports about 2,000 people turned out to see Abbott and Strait, who wore a cap with the name Fulton on it. Fulton is a nearby town also hit by Harvey.

Strait says he and his wife have owned a home in the Rockport area for years, they like it just the way it was and “want to help get it back there.”

Strait and Abbott signed autographs while outside a hardware store in Rockport, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.