Cable tech accused of stealing from, running over customers appears in court

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A cable technician who arrested in August for allegedly stealing from customers and then running them over appeared in court Thursday.

Judge Stephanie Merritt dropped one of the felony charges against Christopher Lee Gutman in Thursday’s hearing.

He was in court for a preliminary hearing on felony charge of grand larceny and separate hit-and-run charges. Meritt dropped one of the hit-and-run charges.

Police say he was working as a contracted Cox technician and had taken a ring out of a home.

According to witnesses in court Thursday, when the homeowners noticed it missing, they called him and asked him about it.

Some kind of confrontation happened, and Gutman returned to his car.

One witness, who is a friend of the homeowner, said they tried to see what else Gutman had in his bag when he sped out, hit two of them and running over one of them.

That homeowner was also in court Thursday with a cane because of those injuries that he sustained during the incident.

Gutman is also a wanted fugitive out of Kentucky and has a suspended driver’s license in Kentucky, but does not have one in the state of Virginia.

Gutman’s attorney argued to have one of those hit-and-run cases dropped because they stem from the same incident. Judge Merritt agreed, and dropped the charge.

Kara Dixon will have more tonight on what witnesses said in court.