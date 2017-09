PORTSMOUTH,Va. (WAVY) – She’Matters Girls was here today to tell us about their annual “I’m Powerful Girls Conference” in Virginia Beach next weekend.

She’Matters Girls, Inc.

ImPowerFul Girls Conference

Saturday, September 30 at 9 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club – Rosemont

Virginia Beach

SMGIS4ME.org

Find them on Facebook – SMGIS4ME