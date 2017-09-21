Anthony Pettis talks about upcoming fight in Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – UFC® fighter Anthony Pettis squares off against No. 8 Dustin Poirier this November in Norfolk.

Pettis flew into Hampton Roads Thursday, in advance of the upcoming fight, to sit down with WAVY TV 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader. Look for the interview soon on Sportswrap.

Rader asked him about the popularity of UFC.

“Everybody, no matter what language you speak, no matter what color skin you have, you know what fighting is,” Pettis said in reply. “In MMA, you have 15 guys trying to knock each other out, who doesn’t want to see that!”

Pettis has recorded 10 wins by knockout and six by submission. His opponent, Poirier, will be looking for his sixth win in his eighth bout since moving up to the lightweight division. Poirier has 16 finishes in 21 career victories.

The event at the Ted Constant Convocation Center is Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. You can buy yours at this link or by calling 877-YNOT-TIX, or by visiting The Constant Center Box Office. Ticket sales are limited to eight per person.